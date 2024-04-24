Australia’s CPI increased by 1% in Q1, beating estimates for an increase of 0.8%. There is a 4% chance of an RBA hike in August. PMI data showed a decline in US business activity in April. The Australian dollar is rising, propelled by unexpectedly high inflation figures, painting a bullish picture for the AUD/USD forecast….
