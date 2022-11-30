The annual increase in the CPI for October was 6.9%, down from 7.3% in September. The RBA expected inflation for consumer goods to peak at around 8% this quarter. Markets are still betting the RBA will increase the cash rate by 25 basis points. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. October saw a slowdown in Australian … Continued

The post AUD/USD Forecast: RBA to Hike 25 bps Despite Easing Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story