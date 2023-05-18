Australia experienced a decline in employment in April. Australia’s jobless rate rose to a three-month high of 3.7%. Investors are now expecting a pause in RBA rate hikes next month. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. Australia experienced a surprise decline in employment in April following two months of significant gains. This decrease in employment and … Continued

