AUD/USD collapsed last week, falling 3.6%. This was the pair’s worst week since March, when Covid-19 sent the Aussie tumbling. The upcoming week has four events, including retail sales. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Australian PMIs accelerated in August. The Manufacturing PMI improved for a fourth […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Sep. 28-Oct. 2 – Aussie retreats to the 70 line appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast Sep. 28-Oct. 2 – Aussie retreats to the 70 line - September 26, 2020
- USD/CAD Forecast Sep. 28-Oct. 2 – Greenback flexes muscles - September 26, 2020
- EUR/USD: Profile Unchanged, With Lower N-Term; Where To Target? – BofA - September 25, 2020