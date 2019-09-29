AUD/USD recorded sharp losses last week, with a decline of 1.7%. The upcoming week is busy, with 10 events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. PMI reports are good indicators of economic growth, and the September data was not all that strong. The Manufacturing PMI slipped into […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Sep. 30-Oct. 4 – Aussie Under Pressure as RBA Poised to Cut Rates appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story