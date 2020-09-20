For a second straight week, AUD/USD showed little movement. The upcoming week has two events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The RBA minutes noted that Covid-19 had caused a severe downturn in the economy, but nevertheless the economy was showing signs of recovery. Employment numbers sparkled in […] The post AUD/USD Forecast September 21-25 – Aussie remains flat after RBA minutes, Fed decisions appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story