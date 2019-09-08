AUD/USD jumped 1.6% last week, its strongest week since last September. The upcoming week has just three events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Last week’s highlights were the RBA rate decision and GDP. The RBA held rates at a round 1.00%, which was expected. The rate […] The post AUD/USD Forecast September 9-13 – Aussie climbs sharply on strong GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

