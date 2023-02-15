Steadily rising US inflation suggested interest rates would remain high for longer. The yearly US inflation figure of 6.4% was slightly higher than expected. RBA governor Philip Low reaffirmed that interest rates had not peaked. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. The dollar was on the rise on Wednesday after a positive inflation report. Steadily rising … Continued

