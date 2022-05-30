Shanghai is opening up soon, and this could push the pair higher. The commodity pair could move after the EU summit. The bulls are looking to push the price to 0.7200 on the charts. The AUD/USD forecast remains bullish as the risk sentiment improves. Meanwhile, the Fed’s pause in the rate hike cycle may also … Continued
The post AUD/USD Forecast: Soaring to 0.72 as Risk Sentiment Revives Back appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Soaring to 0.72 as Risk Sentiment Revives Back - May 30, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Trading Above 1.0750 Ahead of EU Summit - May 30, 2022
- Gold Weekly Forecast: Weaker Dollar Could Push Gold Back to 1900 - May 28, 2022