AUD/USD Forecast: Soaring to 0.72 as Risk Sentiment Revives Back

Shanghai is opening up soon, and this could push the pair higher. The commodity pair could move after the EU summit. The bulls are looking to push the price to 0.7200 on the charts. The AUD/USD forecast remains bullish as the risk sentiment improves. Meanwhile, the Fed’s pause in the rate hike cycle may also … Continued

