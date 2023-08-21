China’s rate reduction disappointed markets concerned about an economic slowdown. The dollar held its strength after marking five consecutive weeks of gains. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. The Australian dollar remained uncomfortably close to its recent nine-month lows. This is because China’s rate reduction … Continued

