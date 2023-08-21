China’s rate reduction disappointed markets concerned about an economic slowdown. The dollar held its strength after marking five consecutive weeks of gains. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. The Australian dollar remained uncomfortably close to its recent nine-month lows. This is because China’s rate reduction … Continued
The post AUD/USD Forecast: Stuck at 9-Month Lows After China’s Rate Cut appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Stuck at 9-Month Lows After China’s Rate Cut - August 21, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat Data Points to Further Hikes - August 19, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Yen Pauses on Intervention Fears - August 19, 2023