Employment in Australia experienced a strong rebound in February. Australia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. Investors are not expecting a rate hike from the RBA at the next meeting. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is slightly bullish. After two months of declines, employment in Australia experienced a strong rebound in February. The unemployment rate dropped to levels … Continued

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Upbeat Employment Data Lends Support appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story