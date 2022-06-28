The Federal Reserve’s benchmark funds rate is expected to peak at 3.5% in 2023. Investors expect a drop in consumer confidence in the US economy. In the charts, the price is pushing higher within a range. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bullish as the risk-sensitive pair could push higher with increased market risk sentiment. The US … Continued

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Weak USD Aiding Aussie to Reach 0.7050 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story