Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that AUD/USD continues to hold relatively steady near term. Key Quotes “Last week the market charted a new low (.6672), which was not confirmed by the daily RSI. This reflects a loss of downside momentum and we are likely to see near term recovery.” “We need to see a […] The post AUD/USD: Holding steady – Commerzbank appeared first on Forex Crunch.
