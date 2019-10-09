AUD/USD, which trades as a proxy to trade war headlines, has dumped on the latest trade headlines. The South China Morning Post sources have come with a piece that has sent the Aussie lower across the board. AUD/USD, which trades as a proxy to trade war headlines, has dumped on the latest trade headlines which confirm […] The post AUD/USD lower on US/Sino trade-talk fall-out news appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD lower on US/Sino trade-talk fall-out news - October 9, 2019
- Breaking: US and China make no progress on key trade issues in two days of deputy-level talks – SCMP Sources - October 9, 2019
- Breaking: The SEC has rejected the latest Bitwise Bitcoin ETF bid - October 9, 2019