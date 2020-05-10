AUD/USD has held up yet failed to reach new highs amid global concerns. Sino-American relations, Australia’s jobs report and US retail sales stand out. Mid-May’s daily chart is showing bears are gaining ground. The FX Poll is pointing to falls on all timeframes, yet with upgraded targets. The Australian dollar benefited from the encouraging coronavirus […] The post AUD/USD: More upside? Global gloom could overwhelm even robust Australian figures appeared first on Forex Crunch.
