The Australian dollar has hit the lowest since 2009. Will it extend its falls? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: CIBC Research discusses AUD outlook and adopts a neutral bias over the coming weeks. CIBC targets AUD/USD at 0.67 by end of Q1 and at 0.68 by end of Q2. “The combination of the bushfires […] The post AUD/USD: Neutral On AUD In The Coming Weeks – CIBC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story