Australia’s business conditions barely changed in March. Investors have scaled back Fed rate-cut expectations since the March employment report. Economists expect a decline in US inflation in March. The AUD/USD outlook looks up as the Aussie stands its ground following the latest data unveiling steady Australian business conditions in March. Meanwhile, the dollar was weak…
The post AUD/USD Outlook: Aus Business Conditions Hold Ground in March appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Aus Business Conditions Hold Ground in March - April 9, 2024
- EUR/USD Price Gains, Lacking Momentum Ahead of US CPI - April 9, 2024
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Soaring US Treasury Yields Weaken Yen - April 9, 2024