Australian wage growth remained stable in the June quarter. Yearly pay increases in Australia unexpectedly slowed, raising hopes that inflationary pressures might weaken. RBA projections anticipate annual wage growth peaking at 4.1% by the end of the year. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. Australian wage growth remained stable in the June quarter. However, the pace … Continued

The post AUD/USD Outlook: Aus Yearly Wage Growth Sees Surprising Dip appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story