Australian wage growth remained stable in the June quarter. Yearly pay increases in Australia unexpectedly slowed, raising hopes that inflationary pressures might weaken. RBA projections anticipate annual wage growth peaking at 4.1% by the end of the year. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. Australian wage growth remained stable in the June quarter. However, the pace … Continued
The post AUD/USD Outlook: Aus Yearly Wage Growth Sees Surprising Dip appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Aus Yearly Wage Growth Sees Surprising Dip - August 15, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Aiming At 1.3500, Eyes on Canadian CPI - August 14, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: China Property Woes Drive AUD to New Lows - August 14, 2023