The US will work to prevent contagion in the banking sector and protect bank deposits. Australia’s retail sales increased barely 0.2% in February. Australia’s consumer inflation is expected to have decreased to 7.1% in February. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bullish. The Aussie gained as risk appetite improved amid calm in the banking sector. According to … Continued
The post AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Climbs on Improved Risk Appetite appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Climbs on Improved Risk Appetite - March 28, 2023
- Gold Price Favoring Fall Below $1950, Eying CB Consumer Data - March 28, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bears Dominate as Risk Sentiment Improves - March 27, 2023