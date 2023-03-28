The US will work to prevent contagion in the banking sector and protect bank deposits. Australia’s retail sales increased barely 0.2% in February. Australia’s consumer inflation is expected to have decreased to 7.1% in February. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bullish. The Aussie gained as risk appetite improved amid calm in the banking sector. According to … Continued

