Australian employment experienced a sharp decline in December. The US reported robust retail sales in December. Traders have reduced the likelihood of a first Fed rate cut by March to 61%. The AUD/USD outlook shows a hint of bearish momentum, with the Australian dollar dipping by as much as 0.04% due to lower-than-expected December employment…

