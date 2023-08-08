China’s imports and exports plunged much faster than anticipated for July. July witnessed robust Australian business conditions. The RBA chose not to raise rates during its August policy meeting. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. The dollar surged Tuesday as traders grappled with differing growth prospects between the world’s top two economies. Notably, new data on … Continued

The post AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Dips as China’s Trade Decline Sharply appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story