China’s imports and exports plunged much faster than anticipated for July. July witnessed robust Australian business conditions. The RBA chose not to raise rates during its August policy meeting. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. The dollar surged Tuesday as traders grappled with differing growth prospects between the world’s top two economies. Notably, new data on … Continued
