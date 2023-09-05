Australia’s central bank held rates steady for a third consecutive month. The Australian dollar depreciated, reaching its lowest point in over a week. Market expectations for one last rate hike before year-end decreased from around 36% to just 30%. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish as Australia’s central bank held rates steady for a third consecutive…

