Westpac economists now predict that Australian interest rates will rise in November. The Australian dollar dipped to an 11-month low before recovering. Futures indicate a 60% chance of the RBA resuming its tightening cycle in November. The Aussie danced with uncertainty on hopes of a return of RBA rate hikes, painting a somewhat optimistic brush…
