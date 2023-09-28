In August, Australian retail sales saw a modest increase, missing forecasts. Job vacancies in Australia decreased from record levels. Australia’s unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from its record low of 3.4%. The AUD/USD outlook improved as the pair gained 0.3% after hitting the 10-month low overnight amid the dollar’s surge. This rebound occurred despite Australian…
