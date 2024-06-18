The Reserve Bank of Australia held rates at 4.35% on Tuesday. Australia’s inflation is at 3.6%, well above the central bank’s target. Economists expect the US retail sales figure to come in at 0.3%. The AUD/USD outlook is slightly bullish as the Aussie edges up after the Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting. Meanwhile, the…

