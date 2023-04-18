China’s GDP expanded by 4.5% yearly in Q1. China’s retail sales growth exceeded forecasts and nearly reached a two-year high. Australia’s central bank is prepared to tighten further if inflation and demand do not decline. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bullish. Aussie rose on Tuesday as China’s economy showed signs of a faster-than-expected rebound from the … Continued
