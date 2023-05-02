The Australian central bank shocked the markets by increasing its cash rate by 25bps. The RBA hinted that “some further tightening” could be needed. First-quarter consumer price data showed Australia’s inflation slowed from 33-year highs. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bullish. On Tuesday, the Australian central bank shocked the markets by increasing its cash rate by … Continued
