Australia experienced a significant surge in employment in August. Australia’s jobless rate remained steady at 3.7%, in line with analysts’ forecasts. US consumer prices experienced their most significant increase in August in 14 months. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bullish amid signs of a robust Australian labor market. In August, Australia experienced a significant surge in…
The post AUD/USD Outlook: Australian Job Growth Skyrockets in August appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Australian Job Growth Skyrockets in August - September 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bounces off 3-Month Low, Eyes on ECB - September 14, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Hovering Above 1.2445 Support, Eying US CPI - September 13, 2023