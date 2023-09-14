Australia experienced a significant surge in employment in August. Australia’s jobless rate remained steady at 3.7%, in line with analysts’ forecasts. US consumer prices experienced their most significant increase in August in 14 months. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bullish amid signs of a robust Australian labor market. In August, Australia experienced a significant surge in…

