Australia recorded a net increase of 6,700 jobs in September. Australia’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. The RBA assessed that the labor market has reached a turning point. Australia’s September jobs missed expectations, casting a bearish shadow on the AUD/USD outlook. Nevertheless, the unemployment rate decreased slightly, indicating that the labor market remained highly competitive….
