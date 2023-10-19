Australia recorded a net increase of 6,700 jobs in September. Australia’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. The RBA assessed that the labor market has reached a turning point. Australia’s September jobs missed expectations, casting a bearish shadow on the AUD/USD outlook. Nevertheless, the unemployment rate decreased slightly, indicating that the labor market remained highly competitive….

