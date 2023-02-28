Australian retail sales recovered in January. Analysts expect the Australian economy to grow by a respectable 0.7% in the December quarter. Core durable goods orders in the US rose in January. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is slightly bullish. After a sudden decline in December, mainly attributed to shifting consumer behavior, Australian retail sales recovered in January. … Continued

