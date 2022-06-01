AUD/USD Outlook: Bulls Out of Steam Below 0.72, Eying Aus Retail Sales

GDP data shows Australia’s economy performed better than investors expected. A rising dollar is keeping the AUD/USD below 0.7200. Australia’s retail sales could move the pair later in the day. The AUD/USD outlook is bearish as the pair pulls back on Wednesday morning after a rally supported by positive GDP data from Australia. The morning … Continued

