AUD/USD Outlook: Buyers Struggling to Hold Gains as Optimism Fades

AUD/USD is gradually recovering from a two-year low while pulling back from a daily high amid mixed signs. China is pushing for more employment for students to improve the situation with the Coronavirus. While US yields and stock futures are firm, the DXY is recovering from pre-Michigan CPI intraday lows. The AUD/USD outlook remains bearish … Continued
