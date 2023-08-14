Escalating concerns over China’s property troubles highlights the need for stimulus. The dollar gained strength as Treasury yields rose. Futures suggest a 70% likelihood that the Federal Reserve has completed its rate hikes. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. On Monday, the Australian dollar made new lows before recovering due to escalating concerns over China’s property … Continued

