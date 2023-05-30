Optimism regarding the US debt ceiling agreement will support the dollar. On Tuesday, more information on the tentative US debt ceiling agreement will be provided. Investors are expecting data from the US on consumer confidence. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish as the dollar rises amid optimism after the US debt ceiling deal. On Tuesday, as … Continued

