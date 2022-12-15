The Federal Reserve boosted interest rates by a widely anticipated 50bps. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that rates were anticipated to climb over 5%. China’s economy continued to lose momentum in November as factory output slowed. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish as the dollar rises in the wake of the FOMC meeting. The Federal Reserve … Continued

