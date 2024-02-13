The dollar strengthened ahead of the US consumer inflation report. The Australian dollar was steady after mixed economic reports. A report on consumer confidence in Australia showed a rebound in February. On Tuesday, the AUD/USD outlook leaned towards bearish territory as the dollar surged in anticipation of the upcoming US inflation report. Meanwhile, the Australian…
