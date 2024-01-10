US consumers’ short-term inflation projections reached the lowest level in almost three years in December. Australia’s November retail sales experienced the most significant surge in two years. Swaps indicated that the RBA’s tightening campaign is likely over. On Tuesday, the AUD/USD outlook took a bearish turn, influenced by a strengthening dollar as investors strategically positioned…

The post AUD/USD Outlook: Dollar on the Front Foot Ahead of the US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story