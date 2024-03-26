The Swiss National Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Fed policymakers emphasized caution as the central bank prepares to cut rates. The data revealed a drop in consumer sentiment in Australia. The AUD/USD outlook points upwards as the dollar steps back from recent peaks as traders take profits. However, the journey hit a…
