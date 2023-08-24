10-year US yields experienced their most significant single-day decline in over three months on Wednesday. Traders exercised caution ahead of Powell’s speech. There was a substantial drop in its flash US Composite PMI index. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is slightly bearish. On Thursday, the dollar pared gains due to investor caution resulting from weaker-than-anticipated economic data. … Continued

The post AUD/USD Outlook: Dollar Slides Amid Weaker PMI Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story