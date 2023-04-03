Australia’s central bank is anticipated to raise interest rates by 25bps. Australia’s inflation slowed to an eight-month low of 6.8% in February. Oil producers declared Sunday that they would reduce output by an additional 1.16 million bpd. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bullish. On Tuesday, Australia’s central bank is anticipated to raise interest rates by a … Continued
The post AUD/USD Outlook: Markets Expect Another 25bps RBA Rate Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Rally Halts, US ISM Manufacturing PMI Eyed - April 3, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: Markets Expect Another 25bps RBA Rate Hike - April 3, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Renewed Inflation Worries Propel the Dollar - April 3, 2023