Australia’s central bank is anticipated to raise interest rates by 25bps. Australia’s inflation slowed to an eight-month low of 6.8% in February. Oil producers declared Sunday that they would reduce output by an additional 1.16 million bpd. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bullish. On Tuesday, Australia’s central bank is anticipated to raise interest rates by a … Continued

The post AUD/USD Outlook: Markets Expect Another 25bps RBA Rate Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story