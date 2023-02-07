Tuesday saw a 25 basis point increase in Australia’s cash rate. The RBA has raised rates by a sum of 325 basis points since May 2022. Australia’s core inflation increased to 6.9% from a year earlier in Q4. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is slightly bullish. Following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate decision, the Australian … Continued
