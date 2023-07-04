The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its interest rates at 4.10%. The RBA cautioned that further tightening might be necessary to control inflation. Data indicated a further decline in US manufacturing in June. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is slightly bullish. The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its interest rates at 4.10% to evaluate the impact of … Continued

