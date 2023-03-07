Australia’s central bank increased its cash rate to the highest level in over a decade. The RBA omitted any mention of future rate “increases.” The US dollar was weak on Tuesday as investors awaited the testimony of Jerome Powell. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. On Tuesday, Australia’s central bank increased its cash rate to the … Continued

