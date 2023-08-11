The RBA noted that the worst phase of inflation had passed. After reaching a high of 7.8% last year, Australia’s inflation has since declined to 6%. Market experts and analysts hold differing opinions on the possibility of another rate increase later this year. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. Australia’s central bank head stated on Friday … Continued

The post AUD/USD Outlook: RBA Sees End of Inflation Woes appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story