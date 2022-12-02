Economists are expecting the RBA to raise rates by another 25bps in December. Australia’s inflation fell to 6.9% from 7.3% in September. Investors are on the lookout for the US nonfarm payroll report. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bullish. All 30 economists surveyed by Reuters predict that on December 6, the Reserve Bank of Australia will … Continued
