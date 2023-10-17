Minutes revealed the RBA contemplated a rate hike at its last policy meeting. The RBA assumes inflation will not return to its 2-3% target range until late 2025. Markets indicate a 16% probability of an RBA rate hike in November. The AUD/USD outlook turned positive on Tuesday as the minutes of the RBA’s latest meeting…

