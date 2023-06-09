Australia’s risk of entering a recession has significantly increased. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia places the odds of an Australian recession this year at 50%. Markets indicate the possibility of two more RBA hikes reaching 4.6%. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is slightly bearish. Australia’s risk of entering a recession has significantly increased as the central bank … Continued

