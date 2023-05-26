Retail sales remained unchanged in April compared to a 0.4% increase in March. The slowdown in consumer spending indicates the RBA is effectively curbing demand. The dollar maintained its position close to a two-month high. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish. Consumers in Australia, facing high living costs and rising interest rates, reduced spending on food … Continued

The post AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Sales Data Could Trigger RBA’s Pause appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story