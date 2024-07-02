US Treasury yields soared overnight amid expectations for a Trump win. Data on Monday showed that the US manufacturing sector shrank further in June. Investors are pricing a 36% chance that the RBA will hike rates in August. The AUD/USD outlook shows solid bearish sentiment as the dollar strengthens with rising Treasury yields. Meanwhile, investors…
The post AUD/USD Outlook: Rising Treasury Yields Bolster US Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: No Respite for Yen Amid Rate differential - July 2, 2024
- AUD/USD Outlook: Rising Treasury Yields Bolster US Dollar - July 2, 2024
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Japan-US Rate Gap Weighs on Yen - July 1, 2024