AUD/USD Outlook: Risk Pressures Under 0.73 Despite Upbeat Q2 CAPEX

AUD/USD remains under pressure risk woes amid rising COVID-19 in the country. Upbeat CAPEX figures could not impress the Aussie buyers. Jackson Hole is the key event that may spark volatility The AUD/USD price outlook remains bearish as the pressure mounts amid sour risk stemming from rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The AUD/USD pair … Continued

